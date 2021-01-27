Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 318.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,460,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,872,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,631,000 after purchasing an additional 60,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,473,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,089,000 after buying an additional 211,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,976,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,639,000 after acquiring an additional 320,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,913,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,552,000 after acquiring an additional 139,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

NYSE WM traded down $2.88 on Wednesday, reaching $111.07. 25,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $306,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.