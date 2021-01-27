Eidelman Virant Capital Has $461,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 235,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 43,127.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,508,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. 1,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.