Eidelman Virant Capital Has $705,000 Holdings in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 225.9% in the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 228,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 158,292 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 472.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 100.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 6,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $21.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Carter Bankshares from $11.00 to $13.25 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.