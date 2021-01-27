Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Ally Financial comprises about 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709,733 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 777.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,667,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after buying an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,692. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

