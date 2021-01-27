Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 14.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in EchoStar by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SATS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 34,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $41.76.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. EchoStar’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SATS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

