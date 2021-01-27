Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New Investment in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 28,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE H traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.34. 26,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.0144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

