Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.35. 28,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,242. The company has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

