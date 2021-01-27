Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

EIGR opened at $10.46 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $340.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 744.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 489,426 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

