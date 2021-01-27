Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.86-0.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.86-0.96 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.28.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

