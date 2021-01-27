Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,511 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.63% of Elastic worth $81,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,125,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 31.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Elastic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Elastic by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,744,000 after purchasing an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $265,327.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,405.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $1,779,330.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,146,214 shares of company stock worth $162,704,854. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC opened at $155.15 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

