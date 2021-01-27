Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $760.09

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $760.09 and traded as high as $905.50. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) shares last traded at $893.00, with a volume of 632,053 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 889.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 760.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total value of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

