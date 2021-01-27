Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average is $133.53. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after buying an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $1,367,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Electronic Arts by 60.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,254 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,026,000 after buying an additional 77,864 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $440,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.84.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

