Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Elekta AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

EKTAY stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.38. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.