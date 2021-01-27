Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.50

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.50 and last traded at C$12.20, with a volume of 630050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.41, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 12.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.91. The stock has a market cap of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.18.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$243.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.00 million. Analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 27,224 shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.73, for a total value of C$155,993.52.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

