Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC cut shares of Elementis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EMNSF opened at $1.56 on Monday. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

