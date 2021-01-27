ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) Shares Up 0.8%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. 44,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 231,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

