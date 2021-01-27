Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $195.00 to $225.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and traded as high as $209.55 and last traded at $208.95, with a volume of 37 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $206.14.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after purchasing an additional 265,526 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,707,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average of $155.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

