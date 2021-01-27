Elitium Price Hits $4.35 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $130.74 million and approximately $291,137.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Elitium has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00013804 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00072289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.65 or 0.00920108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.30 or 0.04391109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

