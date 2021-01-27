Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. The company had a trading volume of 74,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,888. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

