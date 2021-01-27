Eminer Achieves Market Cap of $6.03 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Eminer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $273,279.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.01 or 0.00922123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.10 or 0.04350694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,187,599 coins. The Reddit community for Eminer is https://reddit.com/