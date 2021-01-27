Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.85 ($28.06) and last traded at €23.75 ($27.94). Approximately 548,177 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 216,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.55 ($27.71).

CAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €18.60 ($21.88) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.03 ($17.68).

Get Encavis AG (CAP.F) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.00.

About Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP)

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.