Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Receives C$49.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.70.

EDV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$795,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,778,060.

Shares of TSE EDV traded down C$0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,585. The stock has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavour Mining Co. has a one year low of C$15.68 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.81.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.310071 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

