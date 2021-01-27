Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post $641.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.20 million. Endo International posted sales of $764.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of ENDP opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endo International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

