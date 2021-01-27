ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.59. ENDRA Life Sciences shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 65,545 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,923 shares of company stock valued at $120,220. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 62.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

