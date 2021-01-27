Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. Barclays set a €10.10 ($11.88) target price on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.43 ($11.09).

Get Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) alerts:

Enel SpA has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

About Enel SpA (ENEL.MI)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.