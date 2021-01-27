Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €10.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) received a €10.50 ($12.35) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.23 ($10.86).

ENI opened at €8.53 ($10.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52-week high of €13.61 ($16.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.87. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

