Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.17. 2,404,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,719,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm has a market cap of $13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Production Services and Completion Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.