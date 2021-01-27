Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend by 63.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

EFSC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. 249,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,471. The company has a market cap of $979.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn bought 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

