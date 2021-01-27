Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. The company had a trading volume of 55,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,002. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $20.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

