Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Up 13.1%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s stock price was up 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 1,226,316 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 511,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EQ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $152.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equillium by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equillium by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

