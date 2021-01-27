Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.87.

SSR Mining stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,801,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,263,000 after buying an additional 10,170,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,880 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,834 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,507,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,073,000 after acquiring an additional 272,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

