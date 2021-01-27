Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TCF Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

TCF has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in TCF Financial in the fourth quarter worth $6,130,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.