Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EXFO Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EXFO in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

EXFO has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.89.

Shares of EXFO opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.71 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

