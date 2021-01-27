Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 81996 (MDA.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter.

Get 81996 (MDA.TO) alerts:

81996 has a 12 month low of C$61.80 and a 12 month high of C$80.28.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$581.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.80 million.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for 81996 (MDA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 81996 (MDA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.