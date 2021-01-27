Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $11.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. 7,909,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.23 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

