Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.31. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

