ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.55

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.55 and traded as high as $106.60. ESCO Technologies shares last traded at $104.97, with a volume of 74,594 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $208.03 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 82.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

