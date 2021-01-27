Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading 11.1% Higher

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 1,211,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 934,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.23.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) earnings per share. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.