ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Trading Down 10.1%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price was down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 689,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 361,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPIX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $529.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,725,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

