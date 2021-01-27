Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Position Cut by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,450 shares during the period. Essent Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth about $7,893,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. TheStreet raised Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,743,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,092. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

