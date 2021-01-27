Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company’s previous close.

EPRT has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 5,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after buying an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

