Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

NYSE ETH opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $613.30 million, a P/E ratio of 163.20 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.