Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Etsy posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 136%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $204.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $226.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $142.42.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,413,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

