Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,416 shares during the period. Etsy accounts for 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $166,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Etsy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Etsy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.37. 82,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $226.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average is $142.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

