Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $192.00 and last traded at $193.37. Approximately 3,632,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,849,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.41.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Get Etsy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Insiders sold 212,921 shares of company stock worth $29,579,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.