Eukles Asset Management Acquires 626 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

