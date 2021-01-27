Eukles Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Ball makes up about 3.1% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball stock opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

