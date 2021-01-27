Eukles Asset Management Buys 265 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $227.33 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $266.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

