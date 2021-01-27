Eukles Asset Management Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after purchasing an additional 114,324 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

