Eukles Asset Management Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Eukles Asset Management cut its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $217.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $224.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.27. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

